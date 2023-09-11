 Skip to main content
First responder deaths from post-9/11 illnesses nearly equals number of firefighters who died that day

First responder deaths from post-9/11 illnesses nearly equals number of firefighters who died that day

The 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center continue to cause cancer, respiratory disease, and other health problems for first responders.

 Faith Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

(CNN) — The number of first responders who have died from 9/11-related illnesses now almost equals the number of firefighters who died during the terror attacks themselves.

A total of 341 New York City Fire Department firefighters, paramedics and civilian support staff who died from post-911 illnesses are now memorialized at the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall, according to the Uniformed Firefighters Association.

