First possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission 'not surprising,' WHO says

This image shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red). The WHO says that the first possible case of human-to-dog monkeypox transmission is 'not surprising.'

 NIAID/AP

The first possible case of human-to-dog transmission of monkeypox -- recently reported in two men and their pet in Paris -- had been a theoretical risk up till now, said Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead on the monkeypox response for the World Health Organization.

The men, who live together and are in a non-exclusive relationship, were diagnosed with monkeypox at a hospital in Paris in early June. Twelve days after their symptoms started, their 4-year-old Italian greyhound also started showing symptoms, according to a report published last week in the journal The Lancet.

