 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

First mission to return samples from another planet set to land on Earth in 2033

  • Updated
  • 0
First mission to return samples from another planet set to land on Earth in 2033

This illustration shows an updated concept for multiple robots that would work together to return Martian samples collected by NASA's Perseverance rover to Earth.

 NASA/JPL-Caltech

The first mission to return samples from another planet will touch down on Earth in 2033, according to NASA and European Space Agency officials. The Perseverance rover is currently collecting the samples on Mars.

As Perseverance investigates the site of an ancient lake that existed billions of years ago, it's collecting rocks and soil. This material is of interest because it could contain evidence of past microscopic organisms that would reveal whether life ever existed on Mars. Scientists will have the chance to use some of the most sophisticated instruments around the world to study these precious samples.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK