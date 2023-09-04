 Skip to main content
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

First Lady Jill Biden poses for a photograph as she meets with Namibian President Hage Geingob (not pictured) at the State House in the capital Windhoek, in Namibia, on February 22. Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on September 4, the White House announced.

 Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/File

(CNN) — First lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and is experiencing “mild symptoms,” the White House said. President Joe Biden has tested negative.

The diagnosis has upended the first lady’s plans to begin teaching the fall semester at Northern Virginia Community College on Tuesday. She is working with the school to “ensure her classes are covered by a substitute,” Vanessa Valdivia, the first lady’s spokesperson, said.

CNN’s Deirde McPhillips, Amanda Musa and Arlette Saenz contributed to this report.

An error occurred