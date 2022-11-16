 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feet of snow expected for western New York as prolonged 'crippling' lake effect snow begins tonight

  • 0

For western New York, snow typically is no big deal. But this week's lake effect snowfall in the region is expected to be "paralyzing," forecasters say.

The multi-day snowfall is forecast to kick off Wednesday evening and run through much of the weekend, ending with snow measured in feet rather than inches for places in and around Buffalo and Watertown.

CNN meteorologist Tom Sater contributed to this article

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred