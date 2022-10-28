 Skip to main content
Feds warn that domestic violent extremists pose heightened threat to midterm elections

A voter places a ballot in a drop box outside of the Maricopa County Elections Department on August 2 in Phoenix, Arizona. Federal officials on October 28 warned that domestic violent extremists pose a heightened threat to the 2022 midterm elections.

Federal officials on Friday warned that domestic violent extremists pose a heightened threat to the 2022 midterm elections, in a joint intelligence assessment sent to state and local officials and obtained by CNN.

The bulletin, released by the Department of Homeland Security, FBI, US Capitol Police and National Counterterrorism Center, says that perceptions of election fraud will likely result in heightened threats of violence.

