Feds determine five Chinese solar panel companies have been skirting US tariffs

Workers are pictured at the Trina Solar project site in Huai 'an, Jiangsu province in China on February 14. Trina is one of the five Chinese companies that has been skirting US tariff laws.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

(CNN) — After a more than year-long investigation, federal officials have concluded that five Chinese solar panel companies have been skirting US tariff laws by routing their operations through four other Southeast Asian countries.

The Commerce Department investigation, which began in March 2022, examined eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. A Commerce Department official said Friday that five of them – BYD Hong Kong, Canadian Solar, New East Solar, Trina and Vina Solar – should have additional tariffs imposed on them.

