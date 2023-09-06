 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Federal safety regulators push to recall 52 million air bags

  • 0
Federal safety regulators push to recall 52 million air bags

Federal safety regulators are pushing to get 52 million air bags recalled due to the threat that they could explode, severely injuring or even killing a car’s occupants.

 Jill Ferry Photography/Moment RF/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Federal safety regulators are pushing to get 52 million air bags recalled due to the threat that they could explode, severely injuring or even killing a car’s occupants.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a ruptured inflator from these air bags killed at least two people, one in the United States and one in Canada, and caused at least seven serious injuries in US vehicles since 2009, with most occurring since 2016. The air bags were built by ARC and by Delphi between 2000 and 2018. About 11 million of the air bags were manufactured by Delphi under a licensing agreement with ARC.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred