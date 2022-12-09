 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 knots, except north winds 25 to 30
knots in Maalaea Bay. Seas 7 to 12 feet, except 3 to 5 feet in
Maalaea Bay.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Big Island
Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Federal judge declines to hold Trump in contempt of court

Federal prosecutors and attorneys for Donald Trump, here in November, are meeting today for a closed-door hearing on request to hold ex-president in contempt over classified documents.

 Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/File

A federal judge declined to hold former President Donald Trump in contempt of court in a closed-door hearing on Friday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

The sources also told CNN that Chief Judge Beryl Howell instead pressed the Trump team and the Justice Department to work together to find a mutually agreeable resolution.

CNN's Sara Murray, Kaitlan Collins and Devan Cole contributed to this report.

