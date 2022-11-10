 Skip to main content
Federal court strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness program

Federal court strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness program

President Joe Biden speaks at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on August 30. A federal judge in Texas has struck down Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal.

 Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A federal judge in Texas has struck down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program, declaring it illegal.

The lawsuit was filed by a conservative group, the Job Creators Network Foundation, in October on behalf of two borrowers who did not qualify for debt relief.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed reporting.

