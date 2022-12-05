 Skip to main content
Fearsome spinosaurus wasn't the scourge of prehistoric seas after all

The largest predatory dinosaur to ever walk on Earth sported a massive sail that rose from its back, but it turns out this imposing creature would have made for a very slow and awkward swimmer, according to new research.

Spinosaurus was even larger than Tyrannosaurus rex and measured 45 feet (13.7 meters) long. The colossus had an unusual skull shape that made it look more like a toothy crocodile than a raptor, said Paul Sereno, professor of organismal biology and anatomy at The University of Chicago.

