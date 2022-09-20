 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FDA report details agency fumbles during infant formula investigation that hampered response

  • 0
FDA report details agency fumbles during infant formula investigation that hampered response

Similac and Enfamil products are seen on largely empty shelves in the baby formula section of a Target store, amid continuing nationwide shortages in infant and toddler formula, in San Diego, California, U.S., May 25.

 Bing Guan/Reuters

A perfect storm of "systemic vulnerabilities" at the US Food and Drug Administration unfolded as the agency investigated contaminated baby formula and slowed its response to the worsening formula shortage, an internal review shows.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf told CNN that there wasn't any one problem or person responsible for the crisis.

CNN's Jamie Gumbrecht contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred