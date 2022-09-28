 Skip to main content
FDA proposes updates to 'healthy' claim on food packages

The FDA is proposing changes to the nutrition standards that foods must meet before they can carry the "healthy" label on their packages.

 Adobe Stock

The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing changes to the nutrition standards that foods must meet before they can carry the "healthy" label on their packages.

The proposal comes as the White House held its Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health and released a new national strategy to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity.

