Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots.

* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters and Maui County Leeward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

FDA proposal would allow more men who have sex with men to donate blood

  • 0
The FDA proposes individual risk assessments for blood donors, opening up opportunities for more men who have sex with men to donate.

 Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing a blood donation policy that focuses on individual risk instead of blanket assessments, the agency said Friday -- opening donation to more gay and bisexual men.

The proposed guidelines eliminate time-based deferrals for men who have sex with men (MSM) and women who have sex with men who have sex with men. Instead, the guidelines propose asking all prospective donors about new or multiple sexual partners in the past three months.

