FDA finalizes rule allowing some Americans to buy hearing aids over the counter

The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday it has finalized a rule allowing people over the age of 18 with mild to moderate hearing impairment to be able to purchase hearing aids over the counter.

The rule will become effective in October, the FDA said in a news release, and is expected to reduce the cost of hearing aids.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

