 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FDA approves new nasal spray to treat migraine headaches in adults, Pfizer says

  • 0
FDA approves new nasal spray to treat migraine headaches in adults, Pfizer says

Newly approved migraine drug, nasal spray Zavzpret, from Pfizer.

 Courtesy Pfizer

The US Food and Drug Administration approved a new nasal spray as a rapid treatment for migraine pain in adults.

The nasal spray zavegepant, sold as Zavzpret, may relieve pain and other bothersome migraine symptoms as soon as 15 minute after use, drugmaker Pfizer said in a news release. The drug is expected to be available in pharmacies in July 2023, the company said.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred