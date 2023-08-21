 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FDA approves first vaccine to protect newborns from RSV

  • 0
FDA approves first vaccine to protect newborns from RSV

The FDA approved Pfizer's maternal vaccine to protect newborns from RSV.

 Courtesy Pfizer

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the first vaccine that protects newborns from respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV. The vaccine, made by Pfizer, is given to mothers late in their pregnancies and provides protection to infants through their first six months of life.

In a trial of more than 7,000 pregnant people and their infants, the vaccine, named Abrysvo, cut the risk that infants needed to see a doctor or be admitted to the hospital.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred