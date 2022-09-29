 Skip to main content
FDA approves ALS drug whose study was partly funded by Ice Bucket Challenge

FDA approves ALS drug whose study was partly funded by Ice Bucket Challenge

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters in July 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. A new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has been approved by the FDA.

 Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

A new treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA announced approval of Relyvrio, developed by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, on Thursday. The oral medication works as a standalone therapy or when added to other treatments, according to the company, and it has been shown to slow disease progression.

