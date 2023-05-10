 Skip to main content
FDA advisers vote unanimously in support of over-the-counter birth-control pill

FDA advisers voted unanimously on Wednesday in support of making the birth-control pill Opill available over-the-counter.

 Perrigo/AP

Advisers for the US Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously on Wednesday in support of making the birth-control pill Opill available over-the-counter, saying the benefits outweigh the risks.

Two FDA advisory panels agreed that people would use Opill safely and effectively and said groups such as adolescents and those with limited literacy would be able to take the pill at the same time every day without help from a health care worker.

