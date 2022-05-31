 Skip to main content
FBI Warns of scammers posing as Ukraine aid organizations

  • Updated
  • 0
Officials warn of fraud text scams

Thieves are targeting cellphone owners with a simple trick.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is warning of scammers who are seeking donations or financial assistance related to the crisis in Ukraine. 

"Criminal actors are taking advantage of the crisis in Ukraine by posing as Ukrainian entities needing humanitarian aid or developing fundraising efforts, including monetary and cryptocurrency donations," the FBI said in a statement. 

The FBI is urging caution in any online communication regarding donations: 

Download PDF FBI Ukraine financial scams
The FBI shared the rise of scams claiming to be for humanitarian organizations asking for Ukraine aid.

Be suspicious of online communications claiming to be individuals affected by the conflict in Ukraine and seeking immediate financial assistance. 

Do not communication with or open texts, emails, attachments, or links from unknown individuals posing as Ukrainians entities in need of humanitarian aid. 

Do not send payments to unknown individuals or organizations asking for financial assistance. 

Charity organizations can also be verified via the IRS website

Victims of financial scams can file a report with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov

Digital Content Producer

Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.

