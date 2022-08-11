 Skip to main content
FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for classified nuclear documents, The Washington Post reports

The Washington Post: FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for classified nuclear documents

The FBI sought to locate classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, when agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

 Steve Helber/AP

The FBI sought to locate classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, when agents searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, this week, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.

The people did not offer additional details to the Post about "what type of information the agents were seeking" or whether any such documents were recovered, according to the paper.

CNN's Tierney Sneed, Evan Perez, Hannah Rabinowitz and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

