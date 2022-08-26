 Skip to main content
FBI search warrant affidavit says there could be 'evidence of obstruction' at Mar-a-Lago

FBI search warrant affidavit says there could be 'evidence of obstruction' at Mar-a-Lago

The Justice Department released a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit on August 26.

 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The FBI told a judge that there was "probable cause to believe" that classified national security materials were improperly taken to "unauthorized" locations at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, and that a search would also likely find "evidence of obstruction," according to a redacted version of the search warrant affidavit released Friday.

The affidavit was one of the documents the Justice Department used to justify the FBI's extraordinary search of the former President's Florida home as part of an investigation into obstruction of justice and mishandling classified material that could put national security at risk.

