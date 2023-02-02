 Skip to main content
FBI is expected to search Mike Pence's home and office for classified materials soon

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

The FBI is expected to search former Vice President Mike Pence's house in Indiana and office in Washington for additional classified materials soon, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Pence's representatives have been in talks with the Justice Department over the searches and have expressed that they want to completely cooperate.

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

