FBI investigating 'unprecedented' number of threats against bureau in wake of Mar-a-Lago search

A FedEx truck is inspected outside of the front gate of the FBI's Cincinnati Field Office on August 11. The FBI is investigating an "unprecedented" number of threats against bureau personnel and property.

 Jeffrey Dean/File/Reuters

The FBI is investigating an "unprecedented" number of threats against bureau personnel and property in the wake of the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, including some against agents listed in court records as being involved in the recent search, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

On Friday, the names of the two agents who signed the search warrant paperwork circulated online. The names had been included in a version of the search warrant that was leaked prior to the official unsealing of the documents. The version released by the court redacted the agents' names.

CNN's Evan Perez and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report.

