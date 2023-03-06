 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FBI investigating 'suspicious death' of woman on Carnival cruise ship

  • 0
FBI investigating 'suspicious death' of woman on Carnival cruise ship

The woman was found unresponsive during the ship's February 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas, according to the FBI. Pictured is a Carnival Sunshine cruise ship in Charleston, South Carolina, in March 2020.

 Mic Smith/AP/File

The FBI is investigating the "suspicious death" of a female passenger onboard the Carnival Sunshine cruise ship, the agency announced in a news release Sunday.

The woman was found unresponsive during the ship's February 27 voyage to Nassau, Bahamas, the FBI field office in Columbia, South Carolina, said.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred