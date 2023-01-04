 Skip to main content
FBI increases reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000

FBI increases reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters to $500,000

The FBI has increased the reward for information on pipe bombs found near RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot to $500,000.

 FBI

The FBI is now offering $500,000 for information leading to an arrest of the person who placed pipe bombs near the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, the night before the 2021 US Capitol riot, the bureau announced Wednesday.

The announcement represents a sharp increase in the amount of money the government is willing to pay for information in the investigation: the monetary reward had previously stood at $100,000 prior to Wednesday, up from the $50,000 the bureau initially offered in the wake of the riot.

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

