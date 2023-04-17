 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FBI arrests two alleged Chinese agents and charges dozens with working inside US to silence dissidents

  • 0
FBI arrests two alleged Chinese agents and charges dozens with working inside US to silence dissidents

The FBI has arrested two alleged Chinese agents and federal prosecutors have charged dozens of others with working to silence and harass dissidents within the United States.

 Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

The FBI has arrested two alleged Chinese agents and federal prosecutors have charged dozens of others with working to silence and harass dissidents within the United States -- with some even operating an "undeclared police station" in New York City.

Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping allegedly operated the police station in New York City's Chinatown. Both men are US citizens and have been charged with conspiring to act as agents of the Chinese government and obstructing justice.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred