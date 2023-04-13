 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FBI arrests suspect in connection with intelligence leaks

  • Updated
  • 0
FBI arrests suspect in connection with intelligence leaks

President Joe Biden, here in a pub in Dundalk, Ireland on Wednesday, appeared to suggest Thursday that the US government is close to identifying the leaker responsible for the disclosure of sensitive government secrets.

 Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard was arrested by the FBI on Thursday in connection with the leaking of classified documents that have been posted online, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday.

The arrest of Jack Teixeira, 21, comes following a fast-moving search by the US government for the identity of the leaker who posted classified documents to a social media platform popular with video gamers.

CNN's Phil Mattingly, Haley Britzky, Sean Lyngaas and Alex Marquardt contributed to this report.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred