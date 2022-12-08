Family rescued after getting stuck in snow while searching for Christmas tree

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FROM
LATE FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON IN LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong trade winds and low relative
humidities may produce critical fire weather conditions on Friday.
Winds will decrease over the weekend.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY IN LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Near 45 percent during the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots. Seas 7
to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All waters around Kauai and Oahu, Maalaea Bay, as well
as Maui County Windward and Leeward Waters and Big Island
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A family's search for the perfect Christmas tree turned into a search and rescue operation after they became stuck in several feet of snow in Marion County.
On Sunday, Dec. 4, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to help a family of five who became stranded the day before on Forest Road 46. Deputies, along with an off-duty Linn County search and rescue volunteer, helped find the family and safely bring them down off the mountain.
Members of the Santiam snowmobile association also helped with the rescue.
The sheriff’s office would like to remind people they should always “know before you go.” That means checking weather conditions, is the area open, do you have appropriate supplies to survive a few days, and does someone know where you are going and when you will be back.
