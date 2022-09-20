 Skip to main content
Family of Little Leaguer who suffered severe injuries after falling from bunk bed is suing the league and bed manufacturer

The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player who was critically injured after falling from a bunk bed is suing the league and the company that made the bed, according to court documents.

Easton Oliverson of Utah's Snow Canyon Little League suffered a fractured skull after falling from a bunk bed at the players' dormitory in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, while he was sleeping on August 15. He was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent multiple surgeries.

CNN's Carolyn Sung, Kevin Dotson and Zenebou Sylla contributed to this report.

