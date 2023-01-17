 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Failed GOP candidate visited officials' homes falsely claiming election fraud before allegedly targeting them in shootings, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

A Republican former candidate for New Mexico's legislature who was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings at the homes of Democratic leaders had visited some of the officials' homes with paperwork claiming election fraud, police said.

Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 run for state House District 14, is accused of paying and conspiring with four men to shoot at the homes of two state legislators and two county commissioners, and trying to participate in at least one of the shootings himself, Albuquerque police said. He was arrested by a police SWAT team Monday.

CNN's Jennifer Henderson, Josh Campbell and Jack Hannah contributed to this report.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred