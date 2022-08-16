 Skip to main content
Ezra Miller, 'The Flash' star, seeking treatment for mental health issues

Ezra Miller, pictured here in 2019, is seeking treatment for his mental health, the actor announced in a statement.

 Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/FILE

Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC film "The Flash," is seeking treatment for matters related to mental health, according to a statement Miller provided to CNN through a representative.

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

CNN's Amanda Musa, Amy Simonson and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.

