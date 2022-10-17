 Skip to main content
Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to burglary charges in Vermont

Actor Ezra Miller, left, is seated with attorney Lisa Shelkrot, right, as they appear Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in a livestream video remotely from Burlington, Vt., during Miller's arraignment at superior court, in Bennington, Vt. Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing bottles of liquor from a neighbor's home in Vermont.

 Steven Senne/AP

"The Flash" actor Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty on Monday to burglary charges in relation to an alleged Vermont home invasion in which they are accused of stealing alcohol, according to Bennington Criminal Court Operations Manager Wendy Dickie.

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, appeared virtually in the hearing with their attorney, Lisa Shelkrot. They face one felony charge of burglary into an occupied dwelling and one misdemeanor charge of petty larceny, Dickie said.

CNN's Sandra Gonzalez and Amy Simonson contributed to this story.

