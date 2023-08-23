 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Extreme heat kills nearly 2 dozen cattle, forces evacuations from a nursing home and shuts down an ice cream parlor

  • Updated
  • 0

(CNN) — Nearly two dozen cattle died in Nebraska, more than 100 Missouri nursing home residents were evacuated and an ice cream shop in Iowa was forced to close as record-shattering heat engulfs more than 20 states.

Excessive heat warnings, the most severe form of heat alert, spanned more than 1,100 miles Wednesday, from the Gulf Coast northward to central Minnesota. Twenty-two states were under some kind of heat alert Wednesday afternoon.

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Robert Shackleford and Ella Nilsen contributed to this report

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred