 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Explore the lunar sites where the first female astronaut on the moon could land

  • 0
Explore the lunar sites where the first female astronaut on the moon could land

A NASA rendering shows the 13 potential landing regions for Artemis III. Each region is approximately 9.3 by 9.3 miles (15 by 15 kilometers).

 NASA

There are 13 different regions near the lunar south pole where the first woman and next man on the moon could land through NASA's Artemis III mission in 2025, according to the agency.

The announcement comes as NASA is preparing for the launch of Artemis I, the first uncrewed mission that will embark on a journey around the moon on August 29. The inaugural mission will test out the new Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft and other components ahead of the crewed Artemis II and Artemis III missions planned for 2024 and 2025.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK