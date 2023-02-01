 Skip to main content
Exclusive: Tabasco teams with a TikTok star to surprise hot sauce fans

Exclusive: Tabasco teams with a TikTok star to surprise hot sauce fans

Tabasco Brand is releasing a bottled dressing, a first for the privately owned company, as it seeks to expand its appeal to those who might be intimidated by too much heat.

 Michael Simon/TABASCO Brand

The 154-year-old brand behind Tabasco wants you to put its hot sauce on more than your eggs and avocado toast.

Tabasco Brand is releasing a bottled dressing, a first for the privately owned company, as it seeks to expand its appeal to those who might be intimidated by too much heat. It's also the first time the brand, which is based in southeast Louisiana's Cajun country, has tapped into social media for a new product.

