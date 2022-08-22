 Skip to main content
Exclusive: Justice Department issues new subpoena to National Archives for more January 6 documents

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower on August 10 in New York. The Justice Department issued a new subpoena to the National Archives for more January 6 documents.

 Julia Nikhinson/AP

The Justice Department has issued a new grand jury subpoena to the National Archives for more documents as part of its investigation into the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, two sources familiar with the investigation tell CNN.

This latest subpoena, issued on August 17, is in addition to a subpoena the Department of Justice sent to the Archives earlier this year, requesting the same documents and information that the Archives had previously handed over to the House select committee investigating January 6.

CNN's Jeremy Herb contributed to this report.

