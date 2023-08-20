 Skip to main content
Evacuations surge to 12,000 as wildfires tear through Tenerife

(CNN) — Over 12,000 people have been forced to flee their homes in Tenerife after wildfires tore through the Spanish Canary Island.

Police data showed the the number of evacuations surged from the 4,500 reported on Friday. Some 11 towns have been affected by the fires but tourist areas have been spared.

CNN’s Dalal Mawad and Niamh Kennedy contributed to this report.

