Escaped Pennsylvania killer Danilo Cavalcante taken into custody after he was subdued by a police dog

Danelo Cavalcante -- an escaped murderer from Pennsylvania -- is now back in custody.

(CNN) — The convicted murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison nearly two weeks ago was taken into custody on Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania State Police announced, ending a manhunt that drew hundreds of law enforcement officials to the area and left the surrounding community gripped with fear.

“Our nightmare is finally over,” Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan declared Wednesday morning.

