Elon Musk offers journalists he banned from Twitter ability to return under certain condition

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY
TO 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY TO
6 AM HST MONDAY...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FOR PORTIONS OF ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS
FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
.A strong cold front will approach from the northwest tonight and
Sunday, then sweep southeastward through the island chain late
Sunday night and Monday, before exiting east of the Big Island
Monday night. Very strong winds will affect the state in
association with this front, with the strongest winds occurring
over and downwind of the terrain in the areas typically referred
to as windward locations.
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60
mph possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai,
Niihau, Oahu and the Big Island Hawaii.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take precautions now to protect property. Tie down loose objects
or move them to a sheltered location.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
NIGHT...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM HST SUNDAY THROUGH LATE MONDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM HST Sunday through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Low pressure is rapidly strengthening and moving southward
toward the Hawaiian Islands. Several waves of heavy showers
and thunderstorms are expected Sunday through Monday night.
Although individual showers will tend to move quickly,
intense rain rates and the potential for training cells will
lead to increased potential for flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
...INCREASING POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS AS A VIGOROUS
COLD FRONT MOVES OVER THE ISLANDS SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...
A powerful cold front will sweep across the state Sunday night
through Monday night. Southwest winds will increase ahead of the
front on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing over
windward communities and over and downwind of terrain. These
strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday night and Monday,
and a High Wind Watch is posted for all islands. Impacts could
include roof damage, downed trees, and power outages.
Thunderstorms are likely Sunday night and Monday. Some storms may
be severe with damaging winds and hail, even at sea level. Periods
of heavy rainfall are also expected and may lead to flash
flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect for all islands beginning
Sunday morning.
The powerful low pressure system driving the front will generate
a very large and long-lived northwest swell that will affect the
islands from Sunday night through Tuesday. Homeowners, beachgoers
and boaters should prepare for significant wave run-up along
exposed north and west facing shores. Boaters should refrain from
embarking if not prepared for gale-force winds and very rough and
confused seas in excess of 20 feet. Locally higher winds and seas
in and around the strong to severe thunderstorms. A Gale Watch is
posted for all Hawaiian waters starting Sunday night.
This is the final Special Weather Statement that will be issued
in advance of this event. See weather.gov/hfo or local media for
forecast updates, and be ready to take quick action if warnings
are issued.
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12
feet possible.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
Twitter's Elon Musk, pictured here, in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021 offered several of the journalists he banned from the social media website earlier this week the ability to return to the platform if they deleted the tweets he falsely claimed shared his “exact real-time” location.
New Twitter owner Elon Musk offered several of the journalists he banned from the social media website earlier this week the ability to return to the platform if they deleted the tweets he falsely claimed shared his "exact real-time" location.
The move from Musk came after he posted an unscientific poll on his personal Twitter account that concluded Friday night with 59% of participants voting in favor of immediately restoring the accounts.
Musk had on Thursday banned CNN's Donie O'Sullivan, The New York Times' Ryan Mac, and The Washington Post's Drew Harwell. Independent progressive journalist Aaron Rupar, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann, and Insider columnist Linette Lopez were also banned.
"The people have spoken," Musk wrote Friday night after his poll, pledging to restore the accounts he had falsely accused of sharing his "exact real-time" location.
But while the accounts were made publicly viewable on Saturday, the journalists were restricted from posting until they removed the tweets Musk had claimed violated Twitter's rules.
In the past, Twitter had required the removal of violative tweets for users to regain access to their accounts, but the journalists in this case strongly dispute that their posts violated Twitter rules.
O'Sullivan and Harwell both told CNN on Saturday morning that they had not agreed to delete the tweets and instead selected an option to appeal the decision.
"It's journalism," Harwell wrote in his appeal, a copy of which was provided to CNN. Harwell added that his tweet did not include a "link to anyone's private information."
Rupar told CNN that he had ultimately decided to simply remove the tweet and move on from the episode, though he described the whole affair as "kinda [sic] absurd obviously."
It was not clear what Mac had chosen to do.
The accounts of Olbermann and Lopez notably remained banned and had still not even been made publicly available by late Saturday morning.
Musk had falsely claimed on Thursday that the journalists had violated Twitter's new "doxxing" policy by sharing his "exact real-time" location, amounting to what he described as "assassination coordinates."
The suspension of the journalists had been met with swift condemnation by news organizations, the American Civil Liberties Union, United Nations, Democratic members of Congress and others.
The move marked a significant attempt by Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist, to wield his unilateral authority over the platform to censor the press.
A CNN spokesperson previously said on Thursday that the network had asked Twitter for an explanation over O'Sullivan's suspension and it would "reevaluate our relationship based on that response."
Shortly before his suspension, O'Sullivan tweeted that Twitter had suspended the account of an emerging competitive social media service, Mastodon, which has allowed the continued posting of @ElonJet, an account that posts the updated location of Musk's private jet.
Other reporters suspended Thursday had also recently written about the plane-tracking account, which Twitter permanently suspended the day before as it rolled out a new policy prohibiting the sharing of live location data.
The move to ban the jet-tracking account marked a sharp reversal of Musk's vow to leave the account online as part of his "commitment to free speech."