 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elon Musk is under federal investigation over his Twitter deal, Twitter claims

  • 0
Elon Musk is under federal investigation over his Twitter deal, Twitter claims

Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk, seen here in July 2021, in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.

 Matt Rourke/AP

Federal authorities are investigating Elon Musk in connection with his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform said in a court filing Thursday.

It is not clear which agencies may be carrying out the probe, and Twitter did not identify what specific actions by Musk US officials may be investigating. Twitter's filing merely said authorities are looking into Musk's "conduct" linked to the deal.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred