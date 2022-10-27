 Skip to main content
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives

  • Updated
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and fired its top executives

Elon Musk, seen here on May 2 in New York, has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter.

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images North America/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Elon Musk has completed his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, a source familiar with the deal told CNN Thursday, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal and two other executives, according to two people familiar with the decision. Twitter declined to comment.

