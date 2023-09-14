 Skip to main content
Ellen DeGeneres returning to television for passion project

  • 0
Ellen DeGeneres speaks onstage during the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. The former talk-show host has teamed up with Discovery Channel for “Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure.”

 Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation

(CNN) — Ellen DeGeneres is coming back to television.

The former talk-show host has teamed up with Discovery Channel for “Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure,” which, according to a press release, leans into her “passion and commitment to animals, and admiration for world-renowned primatologist, Dian Fossey.”

