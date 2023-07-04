 Skip to main content
El Niño is here and the world must prepare for more extreme heat, UN weather agency warns

Cattle at a drought-affected farm in Pasaquina, La Union department, El Salvador, is pictured here on June 6.

 Camilo Freedman/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Governments must prepare for more extreme weather events and record temperatures in the coming months, the World Meteorological Organization warned Tuesday, as it declared the onset of the warming phenomenon El Niño.

El Niño is a natural climate pattern in the tropical Pacific Ocean that brings warmer-than-average sea-surface temperatures and has a major influence on weather across the globe, affecting billions of people.

CNN’s Laura Paddison and Rachel Ramirez contributed reporting.

