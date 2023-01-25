 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 18 feet. North to northeast winds 15 to 25
knots near Kauai waters today, spreading to Oahu and Maui
waters on Thursday.

* WHERE...Most Hawaiian waters and channels.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests

  • Updated
  • 0
Earth's inner core may have stopped turning and could go into reverse, study suggests

The rotation of Earth's core may have paused, scientists in China have suggested.

 Adobe Stock

The rotation of Earth's inner core may have paused and it could even go into reverse, new research suggests.

The Earth is formed of the crust, the mantle and the inner and outer cores. The solid inner core is situated about 3,200 miles below the Earth's crust and is separated from the semi-solid mantle by the liquid outer core, which allows the inner core to rotate at a different speed from the rotation of the Earth itself.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred