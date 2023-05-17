 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Earth-size exoplanet may be covered in volcanoes

An artists's conception shows planet LP 791-18d. The volcanically active planet, which is a similar size to Earth, was discovered by NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope.

 Chris Smith (KRBwyle)/NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

(CNN) — Astronomers have found an Earth-size planet that isn’t like Earth at all.

Instead, the exoplanet, called LP 791-18 d, is likely covered in volcanoes and may experience eruptions with the same frequency as Jupiter’s moon Io, the most volcanically active place in our solar system, according to researchers.

