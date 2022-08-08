 Skip to main content
Earth broke the record for the shortest day since atomic clocks were invented

Earth completed its normal 24-hour rotation 1.59 milliseconds fast on June 29, breaking the record for the shortest day in modern history.

If you feel like there's less time in the day, you're correct.

Scientists recorded the shortest day on Earth since the invention of the atomic clock.

Correction: An earlier version of this story gave the incorrect number of seconds it takes the Earth to spin once on its axis.

