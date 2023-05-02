 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

E. Jean Carroll sounded 'breathless' and 'emotional' in call after alleged rape, friend testifies

  • 0
E. Jean Carroll sounded 'breathless' and 'emotional' in call after alleged rape, friend testifies

E. Jean Carroll on April 27, in New York City.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A friend of E. Jean Carroll testified Tuesday that the former magazine columnist called her within minutes after being allegedly raped by Donald Trump in a New York department store in 1996, as the rape and defamation trial against the former president continues.

Lisa Birnbach recounted how Carroll called her minutes after leaving the department store and told her about the incident in detail.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred