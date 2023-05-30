 Skip to main content
Drones hit Moscow buildings in rare attack on Russian capital as Kyiv faces another night of bombardment

(CNN) — Russia is blaming Ukraine for launching a drone attack on Moscow early Tuesday which reportedly left two people injured and several buildings damaged, a rare incident in the Russian capital after months of war.

While incidents in Moscow are uncommon, residents in Kyiv have faced 17 airstrikes this month. There was a Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian capital overnight, which officials said killed at least one person.

CNN’s Radina Gigova, Nathan Hodge, Sarah Dean, Fred Pleitgen, Vasco Cotovio, Will Bonnet, Niamh Kennedy and Uliana Pavlova contributed to this report.

