Drena De Niro says fentanyl killed her son

Drena De Niro attends the Chanel Tribeca Festival Artists Dinner in June in New York.

 Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

(CNN) — Drena De Niro has shared the cause of death for her 19-year-old son.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro, recently died after ingesting fentanyl, his mother wrote on social media.

